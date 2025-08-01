Denver Pops prepares to celebrate five years in business

For Robbie Smith and Ashley Paige, popsicles are the family business. The couple moved to Denver five years ago and immediately began making the tasty treats as part of the company they started called "Denver Pops."

"We have two kids and we wanted to do something where we could involve them," Smith said.

Robbie's 10-year-old daughter, Bella, and Ashley's 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, help when they visit Denver for the summer from out of state. Together with the rest of the Denver Pops staff, they've helped grow the business from a stand at the City Park Farmer's Market to selling more than 300,000 popsicles a year.

It's a dream come true, because we get to hang out with our kids while we work," adds Robbie.

"You really can't ask for anything better than that," Paige said.

Ashley Paige and Robbie Smith talk about their popsicle company, Denver Pops, and their plans to grow the already popular local company. CBS

In addition to farmers' markets, Denver Pops has contracts with Whole Foods, recreation centers, campgrounds, and other vendors throughout the state. Robbie and Ashley pride themselves on the fact that Denver Pops are made with locally sourced ingredients and no additives or artificial dyes in their 34 flavors.

"We self-distribute our product too," Paige said. "Because we want to make sure that our product makes it from the freezer truck to the freezer with very little time out. We want to make sure we deliver the best product possible."

That product has led to thousands of happy customers and the potential of a new franchise. Robbie's sister recently spent time in Denver learning the business and plans to open "Florida Pops" in the Sunshine State sometime in the near future.