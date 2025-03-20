Police in Denver shoot, injure man who chief says refused to drop gun in alley behind school

Police in Denver shot and injured a man in an alley in the city's North Denver neighborhood on Thursday evening. Emergency calls made to authorities about the man before police responded indicated that he was armed with a gun and possibly was threatening people. That's according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

It happened just after 6:20 p.m. near Annunciation Catholic School, close to the intersection of North Humboldt Street and 35th Avenue. No one was believed to be in the school at the time.

Thomas said that when officers arrived the man was issued a number of directions by officers and the man refused to drop a weapon that appears to have been a semi-automatic handgun. That's when an officers -- fearing for their safety -- shot him. It's not clear so far how many rounds were fired. Thomas said he doesn't believe the man fired at the officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The man who was shot underwent surgery at the hospital.

Thomas said an investigation into the shooting is underway. He said there are indications the man might be homeless.