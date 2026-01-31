Denver police searching for suspect after two women attacked while running

The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a man suspected of an attack earlier this month. Another woman was recently assaulted in a similar way in an area nearby.

The first attack took place in the 1300 block of South Grant Street on Jan.7. Police say a woman was running in the area around 5:30 p.m. when a man assaulted her. A Good Samaritan came to her rescue, and the suspect ran from the scene.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 27, another woman was assaulted near the intersection of South Grant Street and East Ellsworth Avenue. She fought back and screamed until the suspect ran away.

Investigators have canvassed the neighborhoods to gather information and evidence. They said they're not sure if the suspect in each incident is the same person.

Denver Police Department

Authorities said the man they believe was involved in the first attack was captured on a security camera in the area before it took place. DPD released surveillance video of the suspect, whom they described as approximately 6 feet tall with dark short dreadlocks or a kinky style afro and a possible tattoo on his hand. He was wearing a white or light-colored jacket and grey or dark colored sweatpants, police added.

"We understand that these incidents create fear in our communities, and we are utilizing every investigative means to find the person(s) who attacked these women," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "We ask our residents to be extra vigilant, especially while running outside in the dark, and to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you have information that will be helpful to investigators."

Anyone with information on the suspect or the attacks is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.