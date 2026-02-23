Police arrest man suspected in 2 attacks on women in Denver; 24 year old faces assault and attempted kidnapping charges

Police in Denver over the weekend arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of attacking women on two separate evenings in Denver last month. Authorities said the arrest in the alleged attacks was made after investigators studied physical and forensic evidence.

DPD announced on Monday afternoon that Chanse Leon Lipscomb was arrested on Saturday on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

During their investigation, police released video that showed the suspect in the neighborhoods around the attacks.

A surveillance image shows the man suspected in the two attacks on joggers in January. Denver Police

The first one happened on Jan. 7 in the Platt Park neighborhood in the 1300 block of South Grant Street. The victim in that case received minor injuries, and the attack could potentially have been worse had an onlooker not jumped in to help. The second was near the intersection of South Grant Street and East Ellsworth Avenue. In the second case, on Jan. 27, police said the woman screamed and fought back and the suspect ran away.

Denver Police

The women in both cases were jogging at the time they were targeted. As a result, Denver police asked people to "be extra vigilant, especially while running outside in the dark."

Police said at this time they are not releasing Lipscomb's booking photo.