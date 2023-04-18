Denver police believe there are more victims linked to sexual assault suspect Stephen Matthews

Police in Denver believe there could be more victims related to a suspect charged with sexual assault. Investigators have received more information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Stephen Matthews.

Stephen Matthews Denver Police

Matthews, 35, has been charged with three felony counts, sexual assault- victim helpless, sexual assault- no consent and sexual assault- victim incapable appraising condition.

Matthews is a cardiologist affiliated with several Denver metro area hospitals. Denver police arrested Matthews on March 22. He was released from jail the following day after posting $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Stephen Matthews is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.