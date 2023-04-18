Watch CBS News
Denver police believe there are more victims linked to sexual assault suspect Stephen Matthews

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver believe there could be more victims related to a suspect charged with sexual assault. Investigators have received more information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Stephen Matthews.

matthews-stephen-d-002-copy.jpg
Stephen Matthews  Denver Police

Matthews, 35, has been charged with three felony counts, sexual assault- victim helpless, sexual assault- no consent and sexual assault- victim incapable appraising condition. 

Matthews is a cardiologist affiliated with several Denver metro area hospitals. Denver police arrested Matthews on March 22. He was released from jail the following day after posting $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Stephen Matthews is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

April 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

