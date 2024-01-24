Watch CBS News
Denver police search for murder suspect Cesar Castillo-Aquino

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Denver are searching for a man wanted for a murder that happened in October of last year. Cesar Castillo-Aquino is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on Oct. 18, 2023 about 2:50 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Parker Road. 

There is an active arrest warrant for Castillo-Aquino, 29. 

Anyone with information about the homicide or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 1:23 PM MST

