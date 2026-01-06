Denver police, FBI ask public to help identify bank robbery suspect

Police and federal investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of robbing a Denver bank.

A man walked into the U.S. Bank on Colorado Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. Monday and demanded money, according to the Denver Police Department. Once he had the cash in hand, authorities say he left and headed east from the bank.

The man is between 5' 9" and 5' 11", with a slender build and a goatee, said police. He was wearing a black Carhartt beanie, gray sweatpants and an orange jacket with "TECH OPS" written across the back. The jacket was later found by law enforcement.

Denver Police Department

On Tuesday, the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and DPD released a photo of the man captured on security footage, hoping someone would recognize him.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through their website.