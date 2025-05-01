Denver police outline patrols planned during Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Police in Denver are preparing for celebrations surrounding Cinco de Mayo this weekend. Officers will be enforcing a juvenile curfew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CBS

More officers will patrol Federal Boulevard throughout the weekend. That's typically where cruising happens and can cause traffic backups.

"We're asking for patience getting in and out of the neighborhoods. We want them to enjoy themselves, but we want them to do it safely," said Denver Police Cmdr. Brad Qualley.

DENVER, CO - MAY 8: Dancers with Ballet Folklorico Baile Caliente perform on the Fiesta Folkloric & Confluence Music Stage during Cinco De Mayo festivities at Civic Center Park on May 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to Denver police, Federal Boulevard traffic will be reduced to one lane each way between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue throughout the weekend. Police also said celebrants who are under 18 years old will be subject to curfew enforcement beginning at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cinco de Mayo Festival is planned for Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.