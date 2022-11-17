Watch CBS News
Denver police officers meet with students to discuss traffic safety, stops

Denver police officers met with students in Denver Public Schools about traffic safety on Wednesday. They engaged in interactive simulations, learned how to act during traffic stops and learned the rights of both drivers and officers in those situations. 

"This is phenomenal. This is an opportunity for us to partner with them and also for us to reach out and hopefully provide some educational portions to them and hopefully educate them," said Denver Police Officer Kurt Barnes. 

The event was made possible through the Denver Police Museum which obtained a grant from the E-470 Transportation Safety Foundation. 

Police organizers hope to bring more students into the program in the future. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:04 PM

