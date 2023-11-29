Denver police officer suspended with pay after DUI and domestic violence charges

A Denver police officer was arrested and has been suspended with pay after being charged with domestic violence, harassment and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officer Brandon Bicknell, 25, told Northglenn police officers he drank "a lot" after allegedly rolling through a stop sign and pulling into a Northglenn driveway.

Bicknell said he started drinking around 6 p.m. and was contacted by Northglenn officers around midnight, an arrest report reads. He said he wasn't sure exactly how much he drank, but that he passed out, woke up and noticed his clothes were wet and left the house he was drinking at to avoid a confrontation.

Northglenn officers said Bicknell had "glassy, watery and bloodshot" eyes, "thick and slurred speech," "difficulty with his balance," and an "extremely strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage." Bicknell did a sobriety test, which officers said indicated intoxication, and then blew a 0.186 on a breath test -- more than twice the legal limit.

During the course of the investigation, Northglenn officers spoke to an alleged victim of domestic violence, who said Bicknell was yelling at her. Investigators said they saw a pantry door was knocked off its hinges and had a hole "approximately the size of a fist" and approximately the height of the alleged victim's head.

That person's name is redacted in the report and CBS News Colorado doesn't identify victims or alleged victims of domestic violence.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) | 1-800-787-3224 [TTY]

When officers asked if the alleged victim thought Bicknell was going to hit them, they said "I don't know," while "crying and visibly upset," the arrest report reads.

Bicknell denied any confrontation occurred when asked by Northglenn officers. He was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail. Bond and attorney information for him were not immediately available. A voicemail seeking comment was left for a phone number associated with Bicknell through public records Wednesday.