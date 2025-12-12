Denver police officer arrested, investigated for sexual assault, tampering with evidence

Denver Police Officer Henry Soni has been arrested and accused in two separate and unrelated incidents. He was arrested on Thursday on seven investigative charges, according to the Denver Police Department.

According to DPD, the first case involves a reported sexual assault by Soni on Nov. 4. Investigators said Soni was on duty at the time, but the reported offense did not occur during a call for service. The investigative charges include investigation of sexual assault, investigation of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty, and investigation of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer - show of authority.

Henry Soni Denver Police

The second case, according to investigators, involves Soni's handling of official records after conducting the on-scene investigation of a reported assault. The investigative charges in that case include investigation of an attempt to influence a public servant, investigation of forgery, investigation of tampering with physical evidence and investigation of first-degree official misconduct.

According to DPD, Soni joined the department in 2024 and was most recently assigned to District Three patrol. Soni was removed from his assignment and ordered to be at home for an eight-hour shift each day during the work week starting on Nov. 5 and through the course of the sexual assault investigation.

DPD said with Soni's arrest on Thursday for felony offenses, the department suspended him without pay while the cases make their way through the judicial process.

The Denver Police Department is encouraging anyone who has additional information regarding the investigation or who may have experienced inappropriate outreach by Soni, or who was a victim of criminal conduct by Soni, to contact the department at 720.913.2000.