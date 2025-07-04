Denver police release officer body cam video in deadly shooting near Kepner Middle School

The Denver Police Department has released officer body-worn camera video of a deadly shooting that happened near a middle school last month. About 10:30 p.m. on June 23, patrol officers from Denver Public Schools responded with Denver police officers to Kepner Beacon Middle School after a caller reported seeing two individuals near the front of the school.

Denver police officers shot and killed a man near Kepner Beacon Middle School late Monday night.

When officers arrived at the school located at 911 South Hazel Court, they contacted two adults, a male and a female, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. Officers asked for their IDs. While a warrant check was being conducted, the male asked if he could leave but officers said he was not free to go.

Thomas said the male began to back away and then turned and ran while producing a weapon. That's when the officers gave chase while ordering him to drop the weapon.

Denver police released body cam video of a shooting near Kepner Middle School.

According to the police chief, the man didn't drop the weapon but started shooting at officers. Two police officers and one school patrol officer returned fire, firing a combined 38 rounds at 46-year-old Brian Allen, who later died at the hospital.

"I would not consider that to be... I mean, 38 rounds between three individuals, I would not consider that to be excessive, particularly considering the fact that they were under fire themselves," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Thomas also confirmed that when officers began chasing the male, the female disappeared. Police have not been able to contact her.