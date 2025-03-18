Denver police offering hundreds of free Bluetooth tracking devices to prevent auto theft

The Denver Police Department is fighting against auto thefts by offering 450 free AirTag and SmartTag Bluetooth location tracking devices to local residents. DenverTrack allows police to find a stolen vehicle using GPS data provided by the vehicle owner.

Denver residents interested in receiving one of the free devices can register their vehicle with DenverTrack and sign up for one of DPD's in-person DenverTrack registration events. To participate, residents must sign up for a time slot in advance. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

An AirTag is seen being connected to an iPhone. Getty Images

Registration and giveaway events will take place at each of the DPD's six district stations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 19, 20 and 21.

The DPD said residents must bring their vehicle registration and cell phone at their reserved time slot. Volunteers will help residents sign up for DenverTrack and help pair the Bluetooth device with their cell phone.

Those using DenverTrack must maintain their tracking device and make sure it's serviceable for the program to be able to help. If a vehicle is stolen, the owner can contact their GPS service provider or access their Bluetooth tracker app and share the location with the responding officers.

Authorities said officers will not be able to access any GPS or tracking system directly. In certain situations, officers may ask victims for verbal consent for their tracking service to give real-time updates to officers.

Residents can register for DenverTrack anytime online without receiving the free tracker. Once registered, a DenverTrack decal will be mailed to the vehicle owner to place in the driver-side window.