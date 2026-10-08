Denver Police Division Chief Magen Dodge, husband placed on leave as discipline looms

Denver Police Division Chief Magen Dodge, the department's highest-ranking female officer, and her husband, Sgt. Justin Dodge, were placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after being notified they are facing disciplinary action for at least one policy violation.

A source involved in the city's original investigation told CBS Colorado that the recommendation to Denver's Manager of Safety was to terminate both officers.

The city has not disclosed what discipline it is considering. Both officers have the right to a pre-disciplinary hearing before a final decision is made.

Magen Dodge Denver Police

The action follows a CBS Colorado investigation in May that revealed the findings of a confidential, taxpayer-funded report examining Magen Dodge's conduct as a police commander. The investigation, conducted by a former federal prosecutor, took about a year and cost the city $110,000.

The independent investigator, Robert Troyer, concluded that Dodge had created an "abusive, bullying work environment" and "tormented" subordinates. The report described her as "severely abusive," "toxic" and "ruthless," and documented employee accounts of panic attacks, ulcers, anxiety and depression.

The investigator also questioned Dodge's credibility, describing some of her denials during interviews as "nonsensical" and concluding that she likely made a false claim during an interview.

The report raised serious concerns about her husband's conduct as well. Investigators concluded that Sgt. Justin Dodge "was not truthful in his interview" and that the couple had "manipulated, intimidated, and interfered" with a subordinate's participation in two Internal Affairs investigations.

Justin Dodge Denver Police

Despite the report's findings, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told CBS Colorado during an interview in May that he had not read the 66-page document, which had been completed months earlier and turned over to the city. Thomas promoted Magen Dodge to division chief in 2024.

Thomas said during the interview that he was "disappointed that a lot of things that have come out have come out" and "disappointed that people have chosen to characterize her in a certain way that may or may not be accurate."

On Thursday, Department of Safety spokesman Brent Weisberg confirmed that both officers had received what the city calls a "Contemplation of Discipline" letter. The letters recommend disciplinary action following a sustained policy violation, Weisberg said. He confirmed that both officers were immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

The Dodges will have an opportunity to present any mitigating information they want considered before a final order is issued, Weisberg said.

CBS Colorado attempted to reach Magen and Justin Dodge by phone and email but received no response. The station also sought comment via email from Chief Thomas through a spokesperson but did not receive a response.

Justin Dodge was seriously injured while on duty during the 2023 Denver Nuggets victory parade and ultimately had a leg amputated.

Magen Dodge has been with the Denver Police Department for 27 years. She previously sued her department in 2019, leading to a $280,000 settlement.