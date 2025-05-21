Denver police investigating stabbing on Broadway, 1 injured

Denver police are investigating a stabbing on Broadway Street that left one person wounded Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing took place in the 1600 block of Broadway around 12:15 p.m. Officers said one victim was located, but their condition is not currently known. Authorities said they're working to develop suspect information.

This stabbing comes one day after Denver city leaders celebrated the renovation of 16th Street, also known as The Denver Way. The 1600 block of Broadway lies a block east of the over one-mile stretch of 16th Street.

The Denver Police Mounted Patrol CBS

Over the last few years, 16th Street developed a reputation for crime, prompting Mayor Mike Johnston's downtown safety plan. The plan calls for increased police and outreach resources downtown, including the Denver Police Mounted Patrol.

Celinda Levno was identified by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants as one of the people who died from a string of stabbing attacks in Denver on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2025. Association of Professional Flight Attendants

Some incidents, like a series of stabbings in the area in January that left two people wounded and a flight attendant dead, have gained national attention. Authorities said that crime has been on a downward trend, but acknowledged that incidents in the area affect public perception.