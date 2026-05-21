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Denver police investigating after minor killed in shooting

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left a minor dead on Thursday night.

In a post on social media at 7:11 p.m., the Denver Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting in the 15000 block of E. 53rd Avenue. Officers initially reported finding one person at the scene suffering from injuries and said they were working to develop suspect information.

In a later update, the police department said one male under the age of 18 died at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

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