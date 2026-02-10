Denver police investigating fatal crash involving truck, semi on I-70

Police are investigating a crash that took place early Tuesday morning in Denver that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Denver Police Department, a truck and a semi-truck were involved in a wreck in the area of I-70 and Havana Street around 4 a.m. Two people were reported injured in the crash.

Denver Police Department

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the two right lanes of I-70 between Peoria Street and Havana Street while authorities worked to investigate the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m., DPD said that one of the two people injured in the crash died at the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.