Denver police investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Durham Court, suspect in custody

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a shooting near Durham Court. 

Authorities say a report was received of a shooting on the 4700 block of Durham Ct. as the victim was dead on arrival. There was a subsequent pursuit on I-70 with the suspect as the Adams County and Colorado State Patrol joined in. 

The suspect was taken into custody near Strasburg, according to authorities. 

A medical examiner will release the identity of the victim. 

February 24, 2023

