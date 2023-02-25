Denver police investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Durham Court, suspect in custody
The Denver Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a shooting near Durham Court.
Authorities say a report was received of a shooting on the 4700 block of Durham Ct. as the victim was dead on arrival. There was a subsequent pursuit on I-70 with the suspect as the Adams County and Colorado State Patrol joined in.
The suspect was taken into custody near Strasburg, according to authorities.
A medical examiner will release the identity of the victim.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.