Denver police investigate 3 shootings, 1 homicide between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

One person is dead and multiple others have been taken to the hospital after Denver police say it's investigating three non-fatal shootings and a separate homicide that occurred Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

Harvard Gulch Park

The first of the four shootings occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Sherman Street, near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue just west of Harvard Gulch Park.

One person was taken to the hospital in that shooting with unknown injuries and police don't yet have information about the suspect or suspects.

Berkeley Lake Park

Around midnight, DPD posted on social media about another shooting in the 4600 block of West 46th Avenue on the south side of Berkeley Lake Park.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of that shooting and DPD doesn't know the extent of their injuries. Investigators are working to get information about the suspect or suspects in that shooting.

Hampden homicide

Police are also investigating a homicide that occurred in the 8400 block of East Hampden Avenue just west of South Yosemite Street. DPD tweeted about that homicide around 2:20 a.m.

Police didn't say the nature of the death -- whether it was a shooting, stabbing, or something else -- but said investigators are working to determine what happened. One person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Northeast Denver

Then at 2:35 a.m., DPD tweeted about another shooting, this one in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, north of Green Valley Ranch and south of Denver International Airport.

One person was taken to the hospital, and, again, police said they didn't know the extent of that person's injuries or any information about the suspect or suspects.

CBS News Colorado reached out to DPD for more information about these shootings and broader shooting and homicide trends Wednesday morning but did not immediately receive a response.