Denver police release identity of cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Police in Denver have released the identity of the cyclist who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week. Salih Koc, 21, was visiting Denver on vacation.

A cyclist was struck and killed at 38th and Tejon in Denver. CBS

Koc was an aerospace engineering student from Turkey. He died after the crash with a vehicle at 38th and Tejon on Monday night.

Police said he was exploring downtown Denver on his bicycle when Jonathan Jarabek, 28, struck him and then drove away.

Salih Koc Koc family

Investigators said they caught up with Jarabek the next day and arrested him.