Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police release identity of cyclist killed in hit-and-run

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Student visiting Denver killed in hit and run crash
Student visiting Denver killed in hit and run crash 00:30

Police in Denver have released the identity of the cyclist who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week. Salih Koc, 21, was visiting Denver on vacation. 

38th-tejon-cyclist-hit-and-run-10vo-transfer-frame-258.jpg
A cyclist was struck and killed at 38th and Tejon in Denver. CBS

Koc was an aerospace engineering student from Turkey. He died after the crash with a vehicle at 38th and Tejon on Monday night. 

Police said he was exploring downtown Denver on his bicycle when Jonathan Jarabek, 28, struck him and then drove away. 

38th-tejon-cyclist-hit-and-run-10vo-transfer-frame-465.jpg
Salih Koc Koc family

Investigators said they caught up with Jarabek the next day and arrested him. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue