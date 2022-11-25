Denver police ask for help identifying more suspects in deadly Colfax and Verbena shooting

Police in Denver are asking for help in identifying more suspects wanted in the deadly East Colfax and Verbena Street shooting from earlier this month. One person was killed and five others injured in the Nov. 1 shooting.

Dexter Martinez Denver Police

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting, Dexter Martinez, 24. He was arrested on Wednesday near 2nd and Logan and is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Detectives are trying to identify two additional suspects. Police said the person in the red hoodie is associated with the Mazda 3 which was stolen from the Five Points area on Sept. 24. The vehicle was recovered the day of the homicide.

Denver Police

The man in all black is an associate of Martinez.

Denver Police

The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Allen Dawkins, 31. Police said the suspects were in one vehicle, a Mazda 3, driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns and then got back into the vehicle and sped away. They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard several hours after the shooting.

Denver police investigate a shooting near the 1400 block of Verbena Street, where five people were shot and one died. CBS

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.