Denver police to conduct targeted enforcement of expired vehicle registrations and temporary license plates next month

Denver police says that all through the month of November the department will conduct targeted enforcement of expired tags and plates. Drivers who are found to be in violation face a possible $95 fine.

Denver police conducted a similar crackdown during the month of July. At that time the department said they consistently hear complaints from residents about expired tags.

"This special enforcement ... provides DPD officers the opportunity to address and take action on the community's vocalized frustrations over drivers with expired license plate tags and expired temporary plates," the department wrote in a news release.

Drivers in Colorado who find themselves with an expired vehicle registration have 30 days from the date of expiration before they face a fine. Cars with temporary license plates don't have any grace period once that temporary plate is expired.

For more information about renewing a car's registration, visit denvergov.org/dmv.