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Denver police release details in deadly shooting of man with BB gun

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Investigators with the Denver Police Department are releasing more information about last week's deadly shooting when a SWAT officer shot a man with a BB gun earlier this month. 

On Wednesday, police shared drone and body-worn camera video from the shooting that happened in the area of South Quitman Street and West Tennessee Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on April 7.   

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Denver Police

According to investigators, officers were called to a home in that area after a relative called 911 about Joseph Martinez, 58, who was allegedly walking around outside with a gun. Investigators said officers thought his weapon looked like a hunting rifle and Martinez pointed it at SWAT officers. 

"There was a communication that was provided, they thought the weapon may not be a functioning or real weapon, but there was no more information, and officers were left with a weapon that looked very similar to a rifle that was pointed directly at them," said Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark. 

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CBS

An officer fired at Martinez after investigators said he failed to comply with orders to drop his weapon. Martinez was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. 

The officer who shot and killed Martinez was taken off patrol per department policy. 

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