Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing receives grant for new equipment

A boxing gym teaching kids valuable life skills has received a helping hand as the Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing received a grant Sunday for new equipment.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas was also in attendance to help celebrate the major donation to the organization.

"It keeps them focused, we teach them respect themselves, we teach them to respect their opponents, which is something you don't learn on the street. And they're glad to be here," said Coach Steve Kniffin an overseer of the organization. 

The money will go a long way for volunteers who teach kids a productive hobby and sport. It will also help the gym after the gear was reported stolen last year. 

