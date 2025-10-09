Denver police adopt Blue Envelope Program to ease communication between disabled residents, officers

The Denver Police Department announced on Wednesday that it will participate in the Blue Envelope Program to make encounters with officers easier for people with disabilities who may have difficulty communicating.

The program has been adopted by several police departments in Colorado, like Aurora. Participants can fill out the form that will let officers know if they have any disabilities that may not be visible in order to make situations less stressful. They keep a Blue Envelope in their vehicle containing their license and registration, and information about their condition.

Blue Envelope checklist City of Denver

Those participating can include information like whether they are deaf or hard of hearing, they have a physical disability, intellectual disability, mental health needs or a medical alert that officers should be aware of. With the envelope, they can also alert officers that they need interpretation, a service animal, a mobility device or other disability specific support needs.

"The Denver Police Department is committed to creating a safer, more inclusive community where every individual is treated with dignity and understanding. The Blue Envelope Program is a symbol of that commitment - an effort to recognize different needs and to respond with compassion and clarity," said city officials.