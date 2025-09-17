Denver police ask community to help find driver they say ran over cyclist

The Denver Police Department is searching for a person they say struck a cyclist, seriously injuring them, and then drove away.

According to the DPD, a Mercedes-Benz SUV was traveling south on N. Vallejo Street on Aug. 25 when it crashed into the bicyclist around 6:32 p.m. They said the vehicle disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection of W. 50th Avenue and struck a cyclist who was heading west on that road.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said the SUV fled the scene without stopping. They shared an image of the kind of vehicle involved in the hopes that the community can help locate the driver.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC Police believed a similar vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in Denver. Denver Police Department

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online.