Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-25 in Denver

Jennifer McRae
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for deadly hit-and-run on I-25
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for deadly hit-and-run on I-25 00:29

Police have arrested a suspect they believe was behind the wheel in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Denver. Investigators believe Marisol Infante, 29, was driving when she struck and killed a man changing a tire on the shoulder of I-25 near 6th Avenue last weekend.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on July 5 in the southbound lanes of I-25 north of the West Alameda Avenue exit. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified Carlos Mercado Arzola, 52, as the person who suffered a fatal injury when he was struck while changing a flat tire on the right shoulder and died. 

marisol-infante-from-denver-pd.jpg
Marisol Infante Denver Police

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Infante, drove away without stopping or leaving information, which is required by law. The circumstances of the crash led the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue a Medina Alert

According to the arrest affidavit, Infante turned herself in to the Boulder Police Department early Wednesday morning. 

