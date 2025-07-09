Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert in deadly hit-and-run on I-25

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for deadly hit-and-run on I-25
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert in a deadly hit-and-run on I-25. The Denver Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on July 5 in the southbound lanes of I-25 north of the West Alameda Avenue exit. 

i-25-fatal-auto-ped-2-denver-pd.png
Denver police are searching for a vehicle like this one pictured in a deadly hit-and-run on I-25 on July 5. Denver Police

Investigators said an unknown motorist was traveling southbound in the right-hand lane and struck a pedestrian who was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder. The victim suffered a fatal injury and did not survive. 

The driver drove away without stopping or leaving information which is required by law. 

The vehicle is described as a 2016 black Toyota 4Runner, with Colorado license plate ARF-H65 with a CU sticker on the back window. It has damage on the passenger doors and a missing front passenger panel. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-337-1029.

