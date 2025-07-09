Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert in deadly hit-and-run on I-25

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for deadly hit-and-run on I-25

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert in a deadly hit-and-run on I-25. The Denver Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on July 5 in the southbound lanes of I-25 north of the West Alameda Avenue exit.

Denver police are searching for a vehicle like this one pictured in a deadly hit-and-run on I-25 on July 5. Denver Police

Investigators said an unknown motorist was traveling southbound in the right-hand lane and struck a pedestrian who was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder. The victim suffered a fatal injury and did not survive.

The driver drove away without stopping or leaving information which is required by law.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 black Toyota 4Runner, with Colorado license plate ARF-H65 with a CU sticker on the back window. It has damage on the passenger doors and a missing front passenger panel.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-337-1029.