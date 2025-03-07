Denver police arrest suspect in fatal shooting on North Zuni Street

The Denver Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene in an alley in the 2600 block of North Zuni Street around 12:18 p.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim died at the hospital.

Police said two women witnessed the shooting. One attempted to save the victim, placing her hands over the wounds, while the other followed the suspect's white pickup truck while on the phone with dispatchers.

Rafeal Jesus Acosta Hernandez Denver Police Department

Officers found the suspect's vehicle in the area of West 26th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard around 1:27 p.m. After a short pursuit, he reportedly fled on foot. SWAT and K9 officers helped capture the suspect, Rafeal Jesus Acosta Hernandez, who was taken to the hospital for the treatment of dog bites.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a building nearby. Authorities said the two men were involved in an argument, and video showed Acosta Hernandez approach the victim from behind and fire several times at close range. They said there may have been a conflict between the two men the week prior.

Acosta Hernandez is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Authorities said the medical examiner will later release the victim's identity and cause of death.