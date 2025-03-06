Denver police search for suspect wanted in shooting

Police in Denver searched for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to a shooting at 27th and Speer Boulevard on reports of a shooting just before noon.

Police in Denver searched for a shooting suspect at 20th and Federal on Thursday afternoon. CBS

Police located one victim at that scene. That person's condition has not been released.

Officers pursued a possible suspect to the area of 20th and Federal Boulevard where a perimeter was set up. Police continue to work to make contact with the suspect.

Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of 27th and Speer. CBS

A description of the suspect has not been released.