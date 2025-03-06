Watch CBS News
Denver police search for suspect wanted in shooting

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver searched for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to a shooting at 27th and Speer Boulevard on reports of a shooting just before noon. 

copter-pd-shooting-perimeter-frame-18395.jpg
Police in Denver searched for a shooting suspect at 20th and Federal on Thursday afternoon.  CBS

Police located one victim at that scene. That person's condition has not been released. 

Officers pursued a possible suspect to the area of 20th and Federal Boulevard where a perimeter was set up. Police continue to work to make contact with the suspect. 

copter-pd-shooting-perimeter-frame-33843.jpg
Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of 27th and Speer.  CBS

A description of the suspect has not been released. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

