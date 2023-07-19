Denver police arrest suspect allegedly connected to W. 19th Avenue homicide

Denver police say a suspect was taken into custody who is allegedly connected to a murder that occurred on W. 19th Avenue.

DPD says on Monday, at approximately 10:00 p.m. a report was received of an unknown victim lying in front of a business in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.

Denver Police Department

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified 50-year-old Lorenzo Navidad Hernandez as the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Hernandez is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The circumstances regarding what led to the deadly encounter are still under investigation.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim and official cause of death.