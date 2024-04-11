University of Denver Pioneers defeat Boston University 2-1 for overtime victory in Frozen Four

University of Denver's men's ice hockey team defeated Boston University 2-1 in their nineteenth NCAA Frozen Four appearance.

The game was kept tight early between the No. 3 seeded Pioneers and the No. 2 seeded Terriers until BU struck first with a score at the 7:45-mark of the first period with a goal.

DU responded with a goal from sophomore forward Tristan Lemyre, assisted by freshman forward Miko Matikka at the 15:21-mark of the second period.

Just before the period ended, DU had a high-danger opportunity to get the go-ahead goal and claim the lead, but BU's goaltender followed the puck and came up with a big save as both teams remained tied at 1-1 at intermission.

The score remained tied in the third period as the two teams battled in overtime.

A goal from junior forward Tristan Broz at the 8:51-mark of overtime lifted the Pioneers over the Terriers.

The Pioneers competed against Boston University for the first time since winning 4-3 in Boston on Oct. 27, 2017. DU has now won five straight games against the Terriers.

DU will compete in its tenth national championship.

The Pioneers are headed to the national championship and will play the winner of Michigan vs. Boston College.