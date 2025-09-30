Watch CBS News
Acquisition of the Denver Pavilions by the city of Denver announced

The city of Denver is making what they're calling a major purchase for the future of downtown and 16th Street. The city is acquiring the Denver Pavilions for $37 million.  

Denver Pavilions
Drone shot of Denver Pavilions and the 16th Street Mall Brad McGinley Photography / Getty Images

Mayor Mike Johnston made the announcement along with the Denver Downtown Development Authority on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is an attraction for residents to want to move downtown. It's also an attraction for more and more businesses to want to return downtown or stay downtown. We think that is critically important," Johnston said.

City leaders say this purchase is being funded by a downtown tax, where the money goes directly to the Denver Downtown Development Authority for them to fund projects just like these.

There will be no additional strain on the city budget.

The purchase still needs to be approved.

