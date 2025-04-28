Denver Nuggets release new “elevated” food menu during NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena

For many years, fans of the Denver Nuggets have largely been offered much of the same when it comes to food concessions at Ball Arena. However, there is a new food vendor now serving Ball Arena, and Legends Hospitality is looking to elevate the menu during the NBA Playoffs.

"Regular season is a lot of burgers, dogs, and nachos. It is what everybody wants when they come to the arena. But, during playoffs, we have a lot of fun," said Adam Holt, executive chef for Legends Hospitality.

Holt and a team of chefs and cooks who work throughout the arena have developed a new, wide-reaching menu that is now being served at Nuggets' home games.

"We get to have a little more fun (during the playoffs)," Holt said.

New food options include Korean short rib, lobster mac and cheese, a three-pound nacho box, and even a massive quarter-pound cheeseburger topped with more than six inches of onion rings.

The Denver Nuggets released a new "elevated" food menu during the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. CBS

Holt said the number of items being sold at games isn't the only thing that has grown, but so too has the size of many items.

"We are doing a two-pound giant pretzel. So, a family of four, instead of everybody getting their own pretzel, you get one giant pretzel to share," Holt said.

Other food items being added to the arena concessions are crème brulée, lobster bisque, buffalo shrimp wraps, and even peanut butter and jelly fried cheesecake balls.

"You can get a little bit of anything here, it just depends on where your seats are at," Holt said.

The staff created and is now serving dozens of new dishes. However, some are only available for select seating areas and sections.

Depending on what level of the arena you are sitting at, you may have a different menu being served near your seat. Also, some items like the two-pound pretzel will only be made on a first-come-first-serve basis to make sure there is limited or no waste.

"Everybody is excited. The teams are doing well. The teams are in the playoffs. The fans are excited, the guests are excited, we are excited to be here," Holt said. "So, why not elevate the food to go with the experience going on on the court?"

Legends Hospitality is elevating the menu during the NBA Playoffs and Denver Nuggets' games at Ball Arena. CBS

Each round the Nuggets move on to, the menu will continue to grow. While the Legends Hospitality team couldn't share the specifics of each new menu being released in later rounds, Holt told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas the NBA Finals is expected to feature a tasty and new surf-and-turf item.