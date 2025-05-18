Denver Nuggets out of the playoffs after 93-125 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

It's been a battle as the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder continued to slug it out on the court. However, Sunday's game decided who would go on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves and who would head home.

The two teams were series tied 3-3 as they headed into game 7 of the conference finals of the NBA playoffs, with the Nuggets winning their home game Thursday night. But Aaron Gordon strained his hamstring late in game 6, leaving fans wondering if the Nuggets could win against the top seed team.

Christian Braun (0) of the Denver Nuggets defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Aaron Ontiveroz Getty Images/Denver Post

The Nuggets ended the first quarter 26-21 but couldn't hold onto their slim lead, trailing behind the Thunder 60-46 by halftime. The Thunder scored the first nine points in the second half and were up 25 points heading into the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they couldn't make a comeback, ending the game with a 93-125 loss.

OKC will go on to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 1 of the conference finals on Tuesday.