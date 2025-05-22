Denver Nuggets officially name David Adelman head coach

Players on Denver Nuggets other than Nikola Jokic have to help out in Game 6

The Denver Nuggets dropped the "interim" from in front of David Adelman's name, making him the head coach of the championship basketball team. Adelman is the 13th head coach in Nuggets NBA franchise history.

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 11: Interim head coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets works the sidelines as his team plays the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

Nuggets President Josh Kroenke made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Adelman took over as interim head coach when the Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone in April, in the final week of the NBA regular season. At the same time, the team said they wouldn't extend the contract of general manager Calvin Booth.

David Adelman is officially our next Head Coach!

Malone led the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023, less than two years ago.

Adelman was an assistant coach with the Nuggets before being named interim head coach. During that time as interim head coach, Adelman went 3-0 in the regular season. He led the team to a series win versus the LA Clippers in seven games before the Nuggets were eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.