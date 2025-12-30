Watch CBS News
Nikola Jokić will be out for at least 4 weeks following knee injury in Denver Nuggets game in Miami

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Nuggets said their center Nikola Jokić will be out for at least four weeks due to a knee injury.

Jokic left Monday night's game against the Miami Heat with a knee injury before the end of the first half at the Kaseya Center when Jokic made accidental contact with teammate Spencer Jones. 

He suffered a left knee hyperextension injury, the team said in a Tuesday update. He'll be re-evaluated after those four weeks and the team will provide updates closer to that time.

After the injury, Jokić could be seen on the floor clutching his knee. He then limped to the locker room.

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center on Dec. 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Rich Storry / Getty Images

At the point he left the game, Jokić had 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Nuggets ultimately lost the game 147-123. Jokić now joins starters Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson on the injured list.

After the game, Jamal Murray said Jokić, "isn't just a big part of what we do, but almost everything we do."

The seven-time NBA All-Star, three-time league MVP, NBA champion, and two-time Olympic team player is no stranger to injuries. Still, he's hard to keep out of the game for long stretches, having been out for seven straight games in 2017 due to an ankle sprain and a few games last year due to an elbow injury.

