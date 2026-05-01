Denver Nuggets dancer's passion split between childcare job and entertaining fans

McKenna Foote is confident when she takes the court to entertain crowds during Denver Nuggets games. She also must exude that same confidence where she's an infant nursery supervisor at The Gardner School.

"It's me and the one other teacher taking care of eight babies throughout the day," said Foote.

McKenna Foote at The Gardner School in Denver. CBS

Her job includes entertaining children, sanitizing the play areas and updating parents about their children throughout the day.

But when the Nuggets are playing at Ball Arena, Foote has another job entertaining the crowd as part of the Denver Nuggets Dancers.

"It can be really nerve-racking dancing in front of 20,000 people," said Foote. "Sometimes I do feel like I have an alter ego. I think I'm very similar at practice and work but on gameday it feels like a whole other story."

Foote said that practice, performing, and public appearances are all part of her job with the basketball team. "I love when we get to sit in the chairs, and something exciting in the game is happening, you get to look around, and you get to cheer with everyone else. It feels very much like you're a part of a community."

McKenna Foote CBS

Mixing that with her career in childcare can be a lot to handle, but Foote knows how to prioritize.

"I like to plan out everything about a week ahead," said Foote. "I'll plan my whole schedule through work and dance and do a lot of meal prepping, too."

During the busy season, Foote credits a good support system and also takes time to take a break with loved ones as well as enjoy a good book or TV show.

"Childcare is very physical. especially with infants, having to pick them up all day and then going straight to practice, being very exhausted then, too," said Foote.

McKenna Foote Dago Cordova

Sometimes, both worlds collide at Ball Arena, "It's really exciting when I get to see one of the kids from daycare at the game."

"No matter what, at the end of the day, I'm so grateful for both of them," said Foote.