Denver nonprofits weigh in on potential changes to city's migrant response

Nonprofits weigh in on potential changes to city's migrant response

For months, Denver has seen an influx of migrants arriving in the city and had a sort of make-do response.

"Having temporary shelter locations that have required us to move our migrant guests between shelters regularly has created a lot of pressure and instability for the migrants being served," said Jay Morein, executive director of the Denver Department of Health and Human Services.

Improving that response has prompted city leaders to consider big changes.

On the table is a $40 million contract to hire a third-party company. GardaWorld Federal Services would then take over the humanitarian response.

The company currently runs shelters in El Paso and San Antonio, Texas.

"Hopefully, that would benefit them and benefit us being able to hit the ground running," Carmelita Cervantes, director of essential services for Servicios de la Raza said.

The organization is among the nonprofits, who have stepped into provide resources. Vive Wellness and Yoli Casas are other nonprofits that are weighing in on the shift as well.

"My concern is I don't believe they have experience of working with the people from the inside," she said.

Both support bringing in the right company if at the end of the day the people are the priority.

"At the end of the day it is the city contracting them, but it is the people the human beings the children the families the mothers the fathers the ones that are going to be served with that experience," Cervantes said.

At Tuesday's council committee meeting, the company shared some of how it would operate including cooking meals in house by offering training and having medical on hand at its shelters.

The company says it has identified three potential locations for a shelter but did not share where those would be.

The full city council will now have to review the contract and then vote.