Denver using new strategies to make roads safer with additional crosswalks, improved bike lanes

The City of Denver is in its next phase in an effort to make the city streets safer. So far, 52 people have died in traffic-related incidents in Denver and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is trying a new strategy.

These will include adding crosswalks and improved bike lanes. They will also be reducing the speed limit in some areas.

The City of Denver is installing speed cushions and speed humps to some roads in an effort to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists. CBS

For example, at West 10th Avenue and Knox Court, there will be speed cushions and speed humps added to the road. Also, the speed limit will be lowered from 30 to 25 mph. DOTI says these changes will help to further reduce the risk of crashes and serious injuries.

"The Vision Zero program is kind of leading the way here and the goal is that we have zero fatalities and zero serious injuries on our streets in Denver," said Taylor Phillips, Senior City Planner for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. "One of the ways we do that is by improving the conditions of folks biking, of folks walking, slowing down those vehicles and making sure the roads are safe and comfortable for everyone."

DOTI says there will be more projects happening over the next year in the southwest Denver area.

"It's hard to really get out on every street and be able to lower speeds on all of our streets. But, through some of our intentional design treatments, things like those speed bumps and other measures in the roadway that slow drivers, we hope to lower the speed of folks in Denver."