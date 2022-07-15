Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.

Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing."

CBS

"We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.

Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone.

"Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old customers don't want to come back now and with the streets reopening it doesn't mean much of a difference to us."

Cook Street now crosses over the highway; there are to be miles of sidewalks connecting Elyria and Swansea; a park is ago this fall for those residents.

"So the park serves to connect the Elyria Swansea communities with a shared community space," said Stacia Sellers of CDOT.

The park will have soccer fields, a splash pool and amphitheater.

"Maybe that will attract a lot of people to your restaurant?" CBS4's Rick Sallinger asked.

Sanchez answered, "I don't know. All we can do is hope."

CDOT used a local hire program pointing out 20% of the workforce is from nearby zip codes. Some in the neighborhood see benefit.

Marco Guerra noted, "It's a little inconvenient, but we are looking into the future so I think it's going to be better for the whole neighborhood."

Colorado Department of Transportation

Drivers will not be able to travel in the eastbound lanes from Washington Street to I-270 from Friday night at 8 p.m. to Monday morning at 5 a.m. During the closure, crews will restripe the road to shift traffic to the new lanes.

CDOT recommends taking Interstate 25 to Interstate 76 to Interstate 270 to get around the closure.