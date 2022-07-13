CDOT preparing to open more lanes in Central 70 Project

The massive Central 70 Project is getting closer to completion. Colorado's Department of Transportation is preparing to open the eastbound lanes in the tunnel, but there needs to be a massive closure before the lanes open.

Drivers will not be able to travel in the eastbound lanes from Washington Street to I-270 from Friday night at 8 p.m. to Monday morning at 5 a.m. During the closure, crews will restripe the road to shift traffic to the new lanes.

The new tunnel on I-70 in central Denver. CBS

There will be three wide general purpose lanes and one express lane through the tunnel. There are several safety features built into the tunnel including, nine jet fans to clear out vehicle exhaust, a sprinkler system in case of fire, a public address system, and lighting. All to make sure that drivers have a good experience on the newly built road.

"And then commuters, I think, on Monday morning are going to be amazed, the quality of the ride, how smooth it is. Right now, they're driving over a temporary situation with inlets in their wheel path, and it's rough, it's narrow. I think they're going to be amazed at how smooth this is and what a quality product it is," said Bob Hayes, Project Director, Central 70 Project.

Eastbound lanes in the tunnel on I-70. CBS

CDOT recommends taking I-25 to I-76 to I-270 to get around the closure.

Toll charges on the eastbound express lane won't start until early next year. Next work begins on the final configuration of the westbound lanes which should be done in September.