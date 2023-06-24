Need for clues: Reward raised in unsolved American Elm double murder

Two months after the shooting deaths of two employees at the American Elm restaurant in West Highlands, the case remains unsolved and police are in need of clues or even scraps of information that might lead to suspects.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is now up to $25,000.

General manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook Ignacio Gutierrez Morales, known to many as "Nacho" were killed on April 24, sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

They were doing payroll and prep work ahead of the restaurant's opening later in the day and were the only workers at the restaurant when it happened.

The killer or killers got into the restaurant and shot Vaughn-Dahler multiple times. Gutierrez Morales was shot once.

Police say they have looked at former employees as well as following through on over a dozen tips received in the case. But they have yet to find suspects.

"I am unable to provide a definitive answer regarding the motivation for these violent events," said Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Major Crimes Division.

"Robbery is one of the potential motivations that we're considering in this case. We don't believe this is connected to any other cases that occurred in the area."

A few blocks east on 38th Avenue at Carl's Pizzeria, John Ludwig is concerned.

"The rumors have been out there. The police, they haven't stopped by and said anything," said owner John Ludwig.

The business remains brisk and the days are long. He worries about his own employees.

"We walk the girls out to the cars and of course we did before, but you know we're extra cautious now because we don't know exactly what's going on," he said.

Ignacio Gutierrez Morales' family mostly lives out of town, but the family of Emerall Vaughn Dahler was at the police news conference to help announce the increased Crimestoppers reward.

"Please help us have some closure with this," said her husband Andrew, who is now in a world where he has to beg for tips to solve his wife's murder. "I don't think there's any words for it. It's honestly it's a reality I never thought I'd have to be a part of."

Andrew and other family members have wracked their brains to think of anyone that might want to kill her. She was just too kind to have enemies.

"The word that comes up all the time is selfless. And she is the definition of selfless," he said. "Yes, she was a restaurant manager and there's hirings and firings and employee type issues, but she always wanted to make sure that the employee was putting the restaurant second because she was going to put it first."

He is now doing his best to raise her 12-year-old son Michael.

"In the long run we need to make sure that we're making mom proud. She's looking down and she's going to be watching as we do this," Andrew said.

And hopefully watching over someone who has a clue, a video clip or has heard something that can break the case.