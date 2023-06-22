Denver police increases reward for information leading to arrest in American Elm murders

The Denver Police Department held a press conference Thursday afternoon discussing the American Elm murders and announcing an increase in the reward for new information leading to an arrest.

The double shooting took place at the American Elm restaurant in the West Highlands neighborhood on April 24.

The two employees who were shot to death in the incident were general manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook Ignacio Gutierrez Morales, known to many as "Nacho."

CBS

The reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to a conviction initially began at $2,000 and is now up to $25,000, according to DPD.

As the murders remain unsolved, the families of the victims continue to grieve.

"People going back to the normal life. But we don't," said Miguel Lopez, son-in-law of Gutierrez Morales. "This is unreal. What happened to us? We don't want for no reason in the whole world for it to happen to anyone else."

"She was beautiful inside and out. And how someone felt like they had the right to walk in there and just kill her in cold blood, I can't understand it," said a woman Emerald called, mom, Marilyn Stengel.

The investigation remains ongoing.