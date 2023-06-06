Unsolved murders at American Elm: Husband of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler desperate for answers 6 weeks after Denver restaurant deaths

It's been 6 weeks since two people were murdered at a restaurant in Denver, and the husband of one of the victims is hopeful that police are zeroing in on a suspect. Andrew Dahler, the husband of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, says he can't be sure, though, because he just doesn't know. He's now reaching out to the community asking for anyone with information to come forward.

This August would have marked the 5 year wedding anniversary for Andrew and Emerall.

Andrew Dahler

"We had future plans. I mean, it wasn't ... we were married. What's going to happen here in the next 3 to 5 years?" he said.

Andrew wears her ring around his neck and keeps her memory close to his heart.

On April 24, someone went into American Elm where she worked and shot and killed her and her coworker Ignacio Gutierrez Morales.

It happened in the middle of the day in a busy part of town, yet he -- and everyone else -- struggled for information immediately afterward.

"I couldn't get ahold of her... text messages, phone calls," Andrew said.

The hours Andrew spent trying to convince himself and Emerall's 12-year-old son that she was okay were erased with a knock on the door.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and her son Andrew Dahler

"As soon as I opened it I just knew," he said, referring to when authorities told him what had happened. "And I just couldn't -- I didn't want it to be real."

Andrew and others who were close to Emerall are hoping that with an increase in the reward for information that leads to an arrest, there will be progress in identifying a suspect in the investigation. It is now at more than $10,000.

"I'm holding on to hope that (investigators) know a lot more than they are telling us," said Danica Woolard. She and Emerall became sisters after Woolard's family invited her in after she had been through a difficult time.

CBS News Colorado's Karen Morfitt interviews Danica Woolard and Andrew Dahler. CBS

Andrew says people who know what happened to Emerall and Ignacio "need to be honest with themselves and step up and report it."

"Because that's what we have to live on," he said.

CBS News Colorado asked Denver police for an update on the case. In a statement, a spokesperson said investigators are still gathering more information regarding the incident. "That will help to know if we can identify any potential threats to the public," the spokesperson wrote.