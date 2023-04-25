Watch CBS News
Double homicide at Denver restaurant American Elm under investigation

Denver police search for suspect in double murder
Denver police are investigating a double homicide which happened at a Denver restaurant on Monday. It took place late in the morning at American Elm, which is located at 4132 West 38th Avenue.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying they would be closed for the rest of the week as a result of what happened: "The American Elm team is completely devastated by the tragic event earlier today at our restaurant. At this time, we are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. Our hearts go out to the victims' families and loved ones."

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the crime scene a few hours afterwards and crime scene tape was blocking off the restaurant parking lot.

The identities of those who died has not been released.

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

