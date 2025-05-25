Denver museums and tours offer free entry for Memorial Day visitors
The lingering storms in Colorado don't have to rain out your Memorial Day fun.
Monday will bring more chances for rain and thunderstorms, although severe storms are not expected. But these free events offer indoor fun for everyone.
Denver
- Forney Museum of Transportation
- Mother Cabrini Shrine
- Great Divide Brewing Co.
- Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Museum (Separate stadium tours are ticketed)
- University of Denver Carillon Concert and Tower Tour
More locations in Colorado also offer visitors a chance to learn about the state's history and geography.