Denver museums and tours offer free entry for Memorial Day visitors

The lingering storms in Colorado don't have to rain out your Memorial Day fun.

Monday will bring more chances for rain and thunderstorms, although severe storms are not expected. But these free events offer indoor fun for everyone.

Forney Museum of Transportation CBS

Denver

More locations in Colorado also offer visitors a chance to learn about the state's history and geography.

Mines Museum of Earth Science University of Denver

Golden

Fire engine on display at Dr. Lester L. Williams Fire Museum Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs