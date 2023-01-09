Denver organization helping migrants calls Biden visit to southern border 'long overdue'

For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Sunday, amid a months-long surge in migrant crossings.

"I think it's overdue," said Andrea Loya, the Casa de Paz executive director. "There's been a lot of criticism around it, but I do think it's something that is needed. I don't think that you can fully grasp what's going on, if you're not seeing it firsthand."

It's a crucial visit that Loya said needs to stretch beyond the borderland.

"Hopefully this impacts other states, and I think it would be great if it's more than Colorado, because while Denver is one of the cities receiving migrants, we're not the only one. I would hope that this visit opens up conversations with different folks around the country," Loya said.

Casa de Paz is working with the city of Denver to help the thousands of migrants arriving in the city. Loya said at this point, Biden needs to implement policy change.

"Maybe not this huge, big tackle on immigration reform, but we have to start somewhere, where people are going to at least have access to workers permits, because these are going to be crucial to their success here," she said.

While Biden's visit sends a message on how critical the border situation is, it likely won't stop the large groups of migrants from showing up in Denver.

"We are going to see folks regardless, because they are truly trying to make a life, so they are doing it at whatever cost," said Loya. "If anything, this truly really shows there needs to be a change."