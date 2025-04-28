Denver metro area's RTD selects Steve Martingano as Chief of Police and Emergency Management

Steve Martingano takes over as RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management

The Regional Transportation District in the Denver metro area has selected Steve Martingano as Chief of Police and Emergency Management. The former chief of the Regional Transit District's police department, Joel Fitzgerald, has filed a lawsuit against the agency, claiming he was wrongly terminated and alleging racial discrimination.

Martingano has been serving as RTD's Acting Chief of Police and Emergency Management, a role he has held since July 2024. He had joined RTD in 2015 as a commander and was promoted to deputy chief in 2017.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected for this important role at the Regional Transportation District," Martingano said in a statement. "I promise to lead with integrity and transparency while fostering accountability and building trust. I am committed to serving all members of the community in support of RTD's efforts to grow its police department and be recognized as the premier law enforcement agency in the metro area."

"Having Steve's continued dedication and commitment at RTD is a big win for the agency's employees and customers," General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a statement. "He is permanently assuming the position at a time when the agency is doubling down on its efforts to create a Welcoming Transit Environment and gaining a lot of ground. His decades of experience and leadership will ensure the agency can continue to enhance personal safety and security across RTD's entire service area."

The Colorado Attorney General's Office said Fitzgerald was terminated in September 2024 for cause.

RTD introduced Joel Fitzgerald Sr. as Chief of Police and Emergency Management, a role that carries primary responsibility for customer safety and security across the eight counties and 40 cities of the Denver Metro region, at Denver Union Station in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Martingano will officially begin serving in that position on May 13, following a swearing-in ceremony at Denver Union Station.