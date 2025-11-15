Denver metro area sees another warm November weekend

Halfway through November, the Denver metro area still has not seen one flake of snow, and this weekend will be no different. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 70s across the Front Range with a mix of 50s and 60s for the mountains.

CBS

After we get through a dry and warm Saturday, the ski resorts will finally get some fresh snow. Mid-day Sunday, some rain showers will move across the high country, turning to snow in the evening. Expect 1 to 3 inches. The chance for snow continues pretty much every day of the week for the mountains.

CBS

For the metro area, Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Early Monday morning, there is a chance for an isolated rain shower in the metro area, clearing in the afternoon. The chance of rain and possibly (not a high chance) a snowflake arrives on Wednesday and Thursday for the Front Range.

Temperatures will slowly cool each day through the week, ending Friday in the low to mid-50s, right where we should be this time of year.